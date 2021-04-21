Pelosi floats new proposal for bipartisan Jan. 6 commission

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is renewing her push for a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection. Pelosi is floating a new proposal to Republicans that would evenly split the panel’s membership between the two parties. She first proposed a commission in February that would have had four Republicans and seven Democrats. A person familiar with the revised proposal says it would create a commission similar to the panel that studied the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The person was granted anonymity to discuss the text of the offer, which has not been publicly released. Republicans say they have yet to see the new proposal.