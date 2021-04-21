Pischke Motors recognized for 101 years of service

WEST SALEM, Wisc.(WXOW)- One West Salem business was recognized for 101 years of service to not only it's customers but the community.

Pischke Motors, which began in February 1920 in downtown West Salem celebrated 101 years of operations this year.

Today, State Senator Pfaff and Representative Steve Doyle presented the Pischke family with a citation for their years of service and dedication to the community.

Senator Pfaff remarked on what the citation and Pischke company means to him. "Pischke Motors is a staple here in the Coulee Region. 101 years, Pischke Motors has been here. It's been family-owned for four generations. Through good times and bad times this family, this company, has stepped forward to serve this community."

Pischke Motors has gone through lots of changes over the years from moving to the Highway 16 location in 1991 to expanding into a La Crosse location in 2008.

Rahn Pischke remarked on the key to Pischke's success for over 100 years.

"I think the biggest key to success is following what my grandfather started back in the 1920's was take care of the customer, taking care of your employees, and then everything else kind of happens naturally. We're all about community, taking care of customers, making things right, and treating everybody fairly."