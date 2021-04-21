Police ID man whose body was pulled from Des Moines River

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police have identified a man whose body was discovered early this week alongside a submerged vehicle near a boat ramp in a Des Moines River lagoon. Police say the body of 47-year-old Jamie Alan Hurley, of Des Moines, was pulled from the water Sunday afternoon. The vehicle was also recovered, and police say it had been reported stolen in October 2018. Hurley was last seen in early January 2021, and police say it did not appear that Hurley had been in the vehicle when it entered the lagoon. Police continue to investigate how Hurley died.