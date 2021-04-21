Repeating the cool forecast for one more day

Early morning temperatures are falling back into the 20s under clear skies. The record low temperature for La Crosse is 26 degrees set back in 1988.

Times of sunshine, developing afternoon clouds with isolated flurries/drizzle stay in the forecast today. Temperatures depending on how much sunshine is seen today will be within the upper 40s.

By tomorrow winds start to switch which will help to usher in warmer air. Warmer air and dominant sunshine will bring high temperatures back towards the 60s. Enjoy it while it’s here because the pattern makes another switch up this weekend.

A cold front initiates a chance for a few showers Friday. This will bring back partly to mostly cloudy all weekend. With northerly winds returning, temperatures trend slightly cooler than the 60s through Sunday.

Then under the cloud cover, a few showers will be possible again both Saturday and Sunday. Little to no accumulation with times of sunshine is possible!

Have a great week!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett