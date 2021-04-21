Columbus police officer fatally shoots girl swinging knife

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Body camera video shows a Columbus officer fatally shoot a teenage girl who swung at two other people with a knife.

A black-handled blade resembling a kitchen knife or steak knife appeared to be lying on the sidewalk next to her immediately after she was shot and fell. Police say the girl was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. It's unclear whether anyone else was injured.

The release of the footage so quickly after the shooting is a departure from police protocol but comes amid heightened tension between Columbus police and the community they serve.

COLUMBUS, OH (WKOW) -- Columbus, Ohio affiliate WSYX-TV reported Tuesday night the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating after police shot and killed a young girl.

Family members have identified the victim as a 15-year-old girl.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said body-worn camera footage will be reviewed as soon as possible.

Protesters gathered outside police headquarters in Columbus following the shooting.

Ginther is asking residents to remain calm and to allow BCI to investigate. The shooting happened just before the verdict was announced in the Derek Chauvin trial.