Spain: Parted couple overcome pain of pandemic through glass

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Since the coronavirus pandemic struck Spain, a glass pane has separated Xavier Antó and Carmen Panzano for the first prolonged period of the couple’s 65-year marriage. Antó, who is 90 years old, appears three or four times a week at the street-level window that looks into the Barcelona nursing home where his 92-year-old wife lives. The home closed to visitors more than a year ago to protect residents from COVID-19. Employees from the home provide him with a chair and bring Panzano to the other side of the window. Both have been vaccinated, but nursing homes remain under tight restrictions after tens of thousands of Spain’s oldest adults died in senior care facilities.