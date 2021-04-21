Sparta-based National Guard unit to deploy to Eastern Europe

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - About 150 soldiers from the Sparta-based 107th Maintenance Company of the Wisconsin Army National Guard are deploying to Eastern Europe this spring.

The 107th has detachments in Viroqua and at Camp Ripley in Minnesota.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs (DMA), the unit will perform maintenance and recovery operations as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve and the multinational joint exercise Defender-Europe 2021.

The unit is comprised of mechanics, production controllers, signal support specialists, supply specialists, vehicle recovery experts, armaments specialists, and a field feeding section.

The DMA said that members of the 107th spent the past year in support of the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and with civil disturbance response.

Deployments are a part of the 107th's history. The unit was sent to Saudi Arabia in 1990 during the Persian Gulf War. In 2003, they mobilized at Fort McCoy for a maintenance mission in support of the Global War on Terrorism.