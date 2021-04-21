Sunday event helping La Crosse Area Free Little Pantries Program

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Several La Crosse groups are asking for donations of non-perishable food and personal care items during a drive-through event on Sunday afternoon.

The La Crosse Area Free Little Pantries Program along with La Crosse Neighborhoods, Inc., and several La Crosse schools, are collecting items for pantries in the community.

Donations can get dropped off at the La Crosse Public Library Main Branch at 800 Main St. in La Crosse from 12-3 p.m.

Once collected, organizers plan to split the donations between indoor school/library pantries and outdoor free little pantries in the community.

Indoor/Library pantries are located at Emerson, Hamilton, State Road, Longfellow Middle, and Main Library.

Outdoor Free Little Pantries are at Hamilton and Longfellow Middle. They're also at North Presbyterian Church, the Northside Library branch (coming later this spring), and at Washburn/Lincoln.

Organizers said that the indoor pantries help provide food and supplies to hundreds of families monthly. The Free Little Pantry programs are outdoor free-standing pantries that allow for donations or pick up food and personal care items any time of the day.