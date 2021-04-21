Suspect in Wisconsin tavern shooting charged with homicide

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man accused of opening fire in a crowded bar faces multiple homicide counts. Kenosha County prosecutors charged 24-year-old Rakayo Vinson on Wednesday with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting early Sunday at the Somers House Tavern in the village of Somers. Authorities say Vinson got into a fight at the tavern, came back with a handgun and opened fire. Cedric Guston, Atkeem Stevenson and Kevin Donaldson were killed. Three others were hurt. Vinson would face life in prison if convicted on any of the counts.