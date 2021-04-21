Suspicious device found on northside of La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Dane County Hazardous Devices Unit was called to La Crosse Wednesday morning for a suspicious device found in a yard.

La Crosse Police went to the 1400 block of George Street shortly before 9 a.m. after a person found what appeared to be a suspicious device while working in the yard.

Police and the La Crosse Fire Department closed off the area around the yard and called Dane County to the scene.

They safely disposed of the device.

La Crosse Police continue their investigation into the incident.