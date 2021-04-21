Turkey’s Erdogan fires trade minister in Cabinet reshuffle

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has fired the country’s trade minister following allegations that her husband’s company received a tender to sell disinfectants to the ministry. Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan’s firing came after Oda TV news website reported that her husband’s company was selected to supply thousands of liters of disinfectants to the ministry. Pekcan denied any wrongdoing, insisting that the company had made the lowest bid. A decree published in the Official Gazette on Wednesday says that in addition to naming a new trade minister, Erdogan also split the Ministry of Family, Labor and Social Services into two and appointed new ministers to lead them.