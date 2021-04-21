Updated field guides, other titles lure readers outdoors

The pandemic has drawn a lot of people outdoors and interest in nature is running high, from birding to gardening. Some new spring books can help increase or grow your knowledge about plants, birds, bugs and more in this second pandemic spring. The National Audubon Society has updated its million-selling field guides on birds and trees of North America for the first time in decades. The guides now include the conservation status of nearly every species of bird and tree. Maps show how climate change has affected their ranges. Other new titles include a collection of poems about insects and a brief geological history of the planet.