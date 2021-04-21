UW Health led nation in paired kidney exchanges last year

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - The UW Health Transplant Center performed 64 paired kidney exchanges last year, more than any other transplant center in the country.

Paired kidney exchange, also known as a kidney swap, is a transplant option for people who have a living donor who is medically able but cannot donate a kidney to them because of blood type incompatibility.

UW Health has been working with the National Kidney Registry (NKR) to allow for improved matching between a larger pool of donors and recipients.

"It turns out that size in this business is very important," Director of Kidney and Pancreas Transplant at UW Health Dr. Didier Maneelbrot said. "The more kidneys you put in the pool, the more likely you are to find a kidney that is compatable with a given recipent that for example might be very difficult to match."

To learn more about paired kidney exchanges and living kidney donation, visit UW Health's website.