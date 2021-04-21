WAFER offering free food boxes on Saturday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - WAFER Food Pantry is giving away boxes of food on Saturday to those in need.

The drive-through Food Fair happens starting at 10 a.m. and lasts until noon on April 24.

Anyone in line can receive a box of non-perishable food items plus perishable food supplies including meat, produce, dairy, and bakery items according to WAFER Executive Director Erin Waldhart.

No pre-registration or proof of income is required in order to receive the food. Those coming for food can stay in their vehicles as volunteers are available to put the boxes in the trunk or back seat.

A statement from WAFER said that they've got extra food available in the hope of increasing the number of families they serve.

They ask that people coming to the Food Fair exit Copeland Avenue at Car St., then turn left on Milwaukee St., then left again onton Causeway Blvd. where WAFER is located. See the map for details.

Anyone who interested in volunteering at the event or needs more information about food access in La Crosse County can contact WAFER at 608-782-6003 or visit the WAFER website.

The WAFER Food Pantry Food Fair happens every fourth Saturday of the month from 10 a.m to noon.