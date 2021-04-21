Ways to educate yourself, others on child abuse prevention

(WXOW) - Keeping kids safe starts with adults.

Education on the issue of child abuse plays a pivotal role in protecting children and the community.

Jamie Korn of the Family & Children's Center says ways to educate yourself and take precautions include being careful on who you entrust your children with, getting involved in a neighborhood watch group, and supporting community initiatives to treat mental illness, reduce substance abuse, and improve crime prevention.

Educating your kids is also critical. Explaining 'safe touches' like which body parts are okay and not okay to touch can help your child. Secrets also should not be kept between kids and adults according to Korn.

When talking to your children, inform them. Don't scare them. Going through scenarios can help them understand appropriate and inappropriate situations.

If you find yourself speaking to others in the community about child abuse, Korn says you should encourage classroom presentations, partake in training, and support programs like Healthy Families.

Stepping Stones, which is part of the Family & Children's Center's Child Advocacy Center, offers child abuse prevention training to help community members recognize and react when abuse is suspected.

To learning more information, visit https://www.fcconline.org/