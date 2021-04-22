Algerian professor gets 3-year jail term for offending Islam

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — An Algerian court has convicted a high-profile university professor specializing in Islam of offending the Muslim religion, sentencing him to three years in prison. Said Djabelkhir was not immediately jailed Thursday and said he would appeal, according to a group of lawyers defending dozens of people arrested in recent months. “I am a professor and not an imam,” he was quoted in the press as saying as he left the courtroom. Another university professor had filed suit against Djabelkhir for Facebook posts he deemed offensive to Islam.