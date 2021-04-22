Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee into matchup against Philadelphia

Philadelphia 76ers (39-19, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (35-22, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee into a matchup against Philadelphia. He ranks fifth in the league scoring 28.5 points per game.

The Bucks are 20-10 in Eastern Conference games. Milwaukee is 24-11 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The 76ers are 25-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia is 21-7 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.9 turnovers per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Bucks won 109-105 in the last matchup on March 17. Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 32 points, and Tobias Harris led Philadelphia with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khris Middleton leads the Bucks with 2.2 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 20.2 points while shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc. Jrue Holiday is averaging 18.9 points and four rebounds while shooting 46.2% over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Joel Embiid is third on the 76ers averaging 3.2 assists while scoring 30.1 points per game. Furkan Korkmaz is shooting 45.2% and averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 5-5, averaging 121.3 points, 49.2 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 8.6 steals and three blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.9 points on 44.9% shooting.

76ers: 6-4, averaging 109 points, 42.8 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.7 points on 46.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Bucks: None listed.

76ers: Ben Simmons: out (illness), Tobias Harris: out (knee), Seth Curry: out (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.