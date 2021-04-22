Bill seeks to end labeling of plant-based products as ‘milk’

WASHINGTON (WXOW) — Members of Congress from dairy-producing states have again introduced legislation to prevent the labeling of products from nuts, seeds and plants as milk.

They say it's misleading to consumers.

The bipartisan bill calls on the Food and Drug Administration to enforce its regulations that define milk and cream and stop the labeling of plant-based products as milk, yogurt or cheese.

Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin is one of the legislators reintroducing the bill. Similar legislation was also reintroduced in the House.

The measure was first proposed in late 2016 and early 2017.

“Dairy farmers in Wisconsin work tirelessly every day to ensure that their milk meets high standards for nutritional value and quality,” said Senator Baldwin in a statement from her office. “Imitation products have gotten away with using dairy’s good name for their own benefit, which is against the law and must be enforced. Mislabeling of plant-based products as ‘milk’ hurts our dairy farmers. That’s why I’m reintroducing the bipartisan DAIRY PRIDE Act to take a stand for Wisconsin farmers and the quality products they make.”

U.S. Rep. Peter Welch of Vermont says dairy farmers are already struggling to survive and are now facing a growing threat from the misleading practice of marketing plant-based products as milk or dairy products. “These products do not meet the FDA’s definition of a dairy product because they do not have the unique attributes and nutritional values provided by dairy. Our bill would require the FDA to enforce its existing definition of milk and dairy products so that consumers can make more informed choices.”

Darin Von Ruden of Westby and President of the Wisconsin Farmers Union is one of the supporters of the measure. “Wisconsin Farmers Union fully supports the introduction and swift passage of the DAIRY PRIDE Act. Our grassroots, member-driven policy opposes any changes in the FDA definition of milk, cheese or other products made with milk and opposes the use of the word "milk" to designate any product not derived from mammals.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.