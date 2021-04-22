Boulder shooting suspect charged with using large magazine

DENVER (AP) — Colorado prosecutors have filed over 40 more felony charges against the man charged with killing 10 people at a Boulder supermarket last month. The new charges allegations that 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa used a large capacity magazine that was banned by state lawmakers in 2013 in response to mass shootings. The court document outlining the new charges filed Wednesday also lists 19 new victims, including 11 law enforcement officers. He is accused of attempting to kill them during the attack. Alissa’s defense lawyer has said he suffers from mental illness but hasn’t offered any details. Boulder’s district attorney plans discuss the case Thursday with reporters.