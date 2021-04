LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Central and Eau Claire North ended in a 1-1 tie on Thursday night.

North scored late in the first half and took a 1-0 lead into halftime. The second half saw a lot of hard fouls and yellow cards for both teams. Central scored the tying goal in the 88th minute. Joseph Lee's free-kick was saved and Devin Wilkerson scored on a rebound. Jack Olson had 5 saves for Central in goal.

Central's record is now 4-2-2.