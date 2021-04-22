Chicago man charged in road-rage shooting that wounded child

CHICAGO (AP) — Attempted murder charges have been filed against a suspect in a road-rage shooting on Chicago’s Lake Shore Drive earlier this month that critically wounded a toddler. Chicago police say 25-year-old Deandre Binion fired shots from the SUV he was driving on April 6 that stuck 22-month-old Kayden Swann in the temple. Authorities say an SUV merging into traffic almost hit an auto driven by 43-year-old Jushawn Brown. When Brown yelled at the SUV, its driver pulled a gun and pointed it at Brown, who also possessed a gun. When Brown tried to get away, the SUV caught up and its driver fired several shots, one of which struck Kayden. Brown, was charged earlier this month with illegal gun possession.