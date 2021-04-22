Comedy “Exit Laughing” coming to Sparta this spring

(WXOW) - The Sparta Area Theatre and Arts Guild will put on "Exit Laughing" this spring at the Sparta Eagles Club and Club 16.

The show is a comedy about four women who are part of a bridge club and end up getting into all sorts of shenanigans.

The performances take place May 7-9, 14-16 at the Sparta Eagles Club, and June 4-6 at the dinner theatre at Club 16. Friday-Saturday performances start at 7:30 p.m. Sunday performances start at 2:00 p.m.

General admission tickets are $13. Seniors, Eagle Club members, and military members are $10. Students are $8. SATAG members are $5.

Dinner theatre showings at Club 16 are by reservation only. Call 608-487-5178 to reserve a ticket and more information.