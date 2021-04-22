Consumer Reports tricks Tesla to drive with no one at wheel

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Consumer Reports says it was able to easily trick a Tesla into driving in the car’s Autopilot mode without a person in the driver’s seat. Its revelation comes just days after a Tesla crashed in Texas, killing the two men in the car. Authorities say neither of the men were behind the wheel at the time of the Texas crash. Consumer Reports said Thursday that during several trips on its closed tracks with an empty driver’s seat, its Tesla Model Y automatically steered along painted lane lines without acknowledging that nobody was at the controls. Tesla, which has disbanded its press office, did not immediately respond to inquiries about the Consumer Reports assertions.