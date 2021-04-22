Daunte Wright to be eulogized at Minneapolis funeral

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The family of Daunte Wright is preparing for his funeral Thursday. It comes just days after guilty verdicts were handed down for the former Minneapolis police officer whose killing of George Floyd set off nationwide protests and a reckoning over racism. Wright died April 11 after a white Brooklyn Center police officer shot the 20-year-old Black man during a traffic stop. Her chief said it appeared the officer mistakenly used her gun instead of her Taser. The officer resigned soon after and is charged with second-degree manslaughter. Wright’s killing came amid increasing tension during the weekslong trial of Derek Chauvin, the white former police officer who killed Floyd.