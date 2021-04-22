DeSantis, Army Corps reach deal on major Everglades project.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed an agreement with the Army Corps of Engineers that will continue work on a key reservoir in Everglades restoration. Work on the long-stalled Everglades Agricultural Area reservoir in western Palm Beach County is to be shared between the state and federal governments. DeSantis said Thursday’s agreement will accelerate the Army Corps portion of the project. The reservoir will have a water storage component and a wetland with vegetation that can cleanse water from Lake Okeechobee. That is according to the South Florida Water Management District. The plan is to prevent lake discharges down rivers to sensitive estuaries.