Dozens of vehicles crash on a snowy interstate

WEST BEND, Wis. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say dozens of vehicles crashed in near whiteout conditions on a Washington County interstate, seriously injuring six people. At least 48 vehicles, including several semis, were involved in multiple crashes that closed I-41 in Washington County for hours on Wednesday as heavy snow moved through the region. Officials say six people were taken to West Bend hospitals and another 26 people were treated at the scene. The freeway was closed in both directions from Highway 60 to Highway 28, a roughly 18-mile stretch and all lanes were reopened by Wednesday night.