Eau Claire Kubb League returns

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - There are three guarantees in life: death, taxes and kubb matches.

Eau Claire is considered the 'Kubb Capital of North America,' and this weekend the Eau Claire Kubb League will return.

League co-director Andy Long said kubb is a great sport to play in the pandemic, because it allows for social distancing.

"It's a sport that is naturally distanced," Long said. "There is no interaction between teams, minus a handshake or a high five. It's one of those things where you are always 25 feet away, outside. This game has multiple levels of strategy, different types of skills to learn."

Long said it would be a dream to see kubb become an Olympic sport one day. The first match of the Eau Claire Kubb League is this Sunday at 3 p.m. at Heartbreakers in Lake Hallie.

Eau Claire will host the U.S. National Kubb Championship July 9-11 after being cancelled because of the pandemic last year.

For more about the sport, you can visit the U.S. National Kubb Championship website.