Evers order calls for planting 75 million trees before 2031

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has issued an executive order directing the Department of Natural Resources to plant 75 million trees by the end of 2030. Evers issued the order Thursday in recognition of Earth Day. He said in the order that planting trees in urban and rural areas is one of the best ways to combat climate change. Evers said in a news release touting the order that the new trees will store 28.8 million metric tons of carbon dioxide over the next 50 years. The order also calls on the DNR to collaborate with unnamed public, private and non-governmental partners to conserve 125,000 acres of forestland by the end of 2030.