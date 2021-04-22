Fate of Polish judge hangs in balance as panel deliberates

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A disputed disciplinary body within Poland’s Supreme Court is examining a motion that could result in the arrest of a judge who has become a symbol of the fight for an independent judiciary. The Disciplinary Chamber is due to decide whether to force Judge Igor Tuleya to answer to prosecutors about charges related to a ruling that went against the interests of the ruling Law and Justice party. Prosecutors have charged Tuleya for a criminal breach of secrecy for allowing journalists into the courtroom for a verdict in 2017. He has refused to face prosecutors, insisting the procedure is illegal and that he has done nothing wrong.