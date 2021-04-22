FCS draft prospects generally opted not to play this spring

There’s a common thread linking most of the Football Championship Subdivision players who expect to hear their name called in the NFL draft. They didn’t participate in their schools’ pandemic-delayed spring season. The delaying of the FCS season until February left draft prospects from those schools facing a dilemma. Do they stick with their schools for the spring season or use that time to get ready for the draft? Most decided to start preparing for their future. North Dakota State’s Trey Lance and Dillon Radunz will likely be the first two players drafted from non-Football Bowl Subdivision programs.