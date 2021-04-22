Florida court deals blow to marijuana ballot initiative

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Supreme Court has dealt a potentially fatal blow to supporters of a proposed constitutional amendment aimed at legalizing marijuana under certain circumstances. The justices ruled that the initiative’s ballot summary is “misleading” in part because it does not spell out that recreational marijuana possession and distribution remains a federal crime. A group called Make It Legal Florida had been gathering petition signatures in hopes of placing the initiative on the 2022 ballot. Now, they will have to start all over again. The proposal would permit Floridians 21 and older to possess up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana for personal use with some restrictions.