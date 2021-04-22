Floyd killing has prompted state reforms, but not everywhere

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — George Floyd’s killing last year and the protests that followed led to a wave of police reforms in dozens of states. At the same time, lawmakers in a handful of states have had success addressing racial inequities. But those changes mask a more complicated legislative legacy to a movement that many hoped would produce generational change: Other states have done little or nothing around police and racial justice reforms, and several have moved in the opposite direction. Across the country, the murder conviction in Floyd’s case has renewed calls for legislative action to address police brutality and long-standing racial inequities.