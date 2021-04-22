Fort McCoy cancels 2021 Armed Forces Day Open House

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WXOW) - The annual Armed Forces Day Open House at Fort McCoy is canceled for 2021.

The fort's public affairs office issued a release saying that, "After much consideration, Fort McCoy leadership has determined that, because of ongoing safety precautions for the COVID-19 pandemic, this is not the time to host an Armed Forces Day Open House."

The event is held on Armed Forces Day which is the third Saturday in May. In the past, it has thousands of visitors to the post.

Instead, the release said that the installation will focus on smaller community outreach.

After Memorial Day, the public can still visit the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area which features the History Center, World War II-era buildings, Equipment Park, and Veterans Memorial Plaza.

The commemorative area is open Fridays and Saturdays through Labor Day weekend.

Other recreational activities still take place at the fort including camping, swimming, hiking, and mini golf at the Pine View Campground.