Godlewski brings Senate campaign to La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - U.S. Senate candidate Sarah Godlewski made a stop in La Crosse Thursday as she begins her campaign.

Godlewski, who is currently Wisconsin State Treasurer, visited The Wedding Tree as she talked about how small businesses are so important to local communities like La Crosse.

Helping small businesses and the economy are some of the issues she's running on. "I think we need to be fighting for economic security whether that's affordable child care...you know, we need to be supporting Main Street, not Wall Street. We need to make sure we have a health care system that works for everybody and these are the priorities that I'm going to fight for in Washington."

After her La Crosse stop, Godlewski continued on the campaign trail with stops to meet members of the Ho-Chunk Nation in Black River Falls. She then moved to her hometown of Eau Claire.

She started her senate campaign on Monday.

For more information on the Godlewski campaign, you can visit her campaign website.