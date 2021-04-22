History suggests Packers may try to move out of No. 29 spot

(AP) - The Green Bay Packers hold the No. 29 spot in the NFL draft but won't necessarily stay there.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has traded within the first round each of the last three years.

The Packers could use some more depth at cornerback and on each side of the line as they try to take the next step after losing in the NFC championship game each of the last two years.

They also may want to provide MVP Aaron Rodgers more targets after opting against selecting any wideouts each of the last two drafts.

WXOW-TV will carry the NFL Draft live beginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 29, 6 p.m. on April 30, and on May 1 at noon.