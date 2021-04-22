Is this an ‘Asterisk Oscars’ or a sign of things to come?

The Oscars are finally here after a year that erased movie titles from marquees and sent seismic shockwaves through Hollywood. Sunday’s Academy Awards will take place two months later than usual, in a crowdless ceremony at Los Angeles’ Union Station and with a batch of nominees that have barely played in movie theaters. Given such an unusual year, this year’s awards have been called the “Asterisk Oscars.” Here is what to look for: the broadcast will be the most transformed it has been in decades. And the nominees are the most diverse ever, including record numbers of female nominees and nonwhite acting nominees.