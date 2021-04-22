Japan to issue 3rd virus emergency in Tokyo, Osaka area

TOKYO (AP) — Japan is set to issue a third state of emergency for Tokyo and three western urban prefectures amid skepticism it will be enough to curb a rapid coronavirus resurgence ahead of the Olympics in July. The emergency for Tokyo, Osaka and its two western neighbors Kyoto and Hyogo would last from April 25 through mid-May. It is largely intended as a short, intensive step to stop people from traveling and spreading the virus during the “Golden Week” holidays. But experts and local leaders have said tougher measures are needed in the face of the rapidly spreading virus, limited vaccinations and public fatigue.