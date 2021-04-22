La Crosse FD, Aging and Disability Resource Center team up on fall prevention

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Fire Department and the Aging and Disability Resource Center of La Crosse (ARDC) are joining forces to create a new program regarding fall prevention.

LCFD Community Risk Educator Pat Corran said in a release that the department has frequent calls where older adults have fallen.

Many falls, he said, are preventable.

Both the fire department and ARDC started a program where the LCFD can refer patients who agree to the ARDC for follow up education on fall prevention, information, and resources.

CDC data shows that one in five falls involving older adults leaves them with serious injuries such as broken bones or head injuries. 95 percent of hip fractures are caused by falls as well.

Data also indicates that once a person falls, there is a fear that it could happen again and reduces a person's desire to be active. Research shows that reducing activity makes a person weaker and more prone to falling again.

The release concludes, "Both the LCFD and the ADRC are committed to reducing the risk of falling in older adults. We believe that this program is a step in the right direction to help keep our older adult communities vibrant and active."

MORE: Fall prevention information