La Crosse to host a National Drug Take-Back Day event

LA CROSSE, Wisc.(WXOW)- The city of La Crosse along with many other partners will host a National Drug Take-Back Day event at the La Crosse Health Department this Saturday.

The event runs from 9am to noon at the La Crosse Health and Human Services Building at 300 N. 4th St. A drive-thru and contactless drop-off option is available for items such as prescription drugs, medications, ointments, creams, inhalers, and many other items.

The focus of the take-back event is to help make sure that potentially dangerous prescriptions and over-the-counter medication are disposed of properly. If prescriptions and medications are not disposed of properly it can lead to many issues in our community.

Al Bliss, with the La Crosse Health Dept. commented on the risk the community could face if prescriptions and medication are not disposed of properly.

"Well it hopefully helps prevent the potential overdoses or other drug related hospitalizations, so the Alliance to Heal does receive metrics or data, you know on that as well and so from accidental poisonings, overdoses or misuse it's also going to reduce both fatal and nonfatal overdoses."

Not only do events like these help properly dispose of percriptions and medications, but they also help the community as a whole.

Bliss commented on the reasoning for these events.

"The reason why it's important is because especially with opioids we've had you know an increase number of opioid-related hospitalizations and fatal overdoses.""

In addition to events in La Crosse, Trempeauleu, Jackson,Monroe,and surrounding counites will host similiar events.