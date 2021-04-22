Lee Brice performing in West Salem in September

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - Recent ACM award winning country musician Lee Brice is coming to West Salem for a performance in September.

He's the headline act in Features Fest XIV on September 3.

Brice just won two ACM awards including one for his song with Carly Pearce, "I Hope You're Happy Now". He's also nominated this year for CMA and CMT awards.

Along with Brice, La Crosse's Blue Collar 40 and Nashville singer-songwriter Stevie Monce are performing.

General Admission tickets to the performance, which cost $45, are available through Features' website.