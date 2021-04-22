Leslie Jordan parlays Instagram fame with new book and album

NEW YORK (AP) — Last year at this time, Leslie Jordan began posting daily videos of himself on Instagram. Sometimes he posted stories about Hollywood or his childhood. Other times he did silly bits like complete an indoor obstacle course. He quickly became a bright spot in an otherwise bleak time and his followers grew. The spotlight led to new opportunities. Earlier this month he released a gospel album called “Company’s Comin,’” featuring Dolly Parton, Chris Stapleton and Eddie Vedder. He also has a new book called, “How Y’all Doing?: Misadventures and Mischief from a Life Well Lived.” Outside of showbiz, Jordan is taking riding lessons and will debut in a horse show in June.