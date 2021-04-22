Mexican president pushes controversial reforestation plan

KOPOMA, México (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is making a strong push for his oft-questioned tree-planting program, trying to get the United States to help fund expansion of the program into Central America as a way to stem migration. López Obrador pitched his “Planting Life” program to U.S. President Joe Biden at Thursday’s climate change summit. López Obrador claims the program can deter farmers from migrating to the U.S-, though he also proposed that the U.S. grant six-month work visas, and eventually citizenship, to those who participate. But environmentalists question the idea of planting swaths of commercial species, sometimes on land that held native forests.