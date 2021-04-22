Milder through the next 7 days

Warm up begins…

After the 3 day stretch of cold days, today’s 50s and 60s were welcome relief. Though readings will drop a bit for tomorrow and the weekend, it won’t be quite as chilly, and highs are still expected to reach into the 50s.

Approaching frontal system…

A cold front will move through the area Friday into Saturday morning. The resultant clouds and showers will keep highs in the 50s for Friday. Expect dry weather for Saturday, but northwesterly winds will keep highs in the 50s. Those numbers are below normal.

Warmer next week…

A pattern shift will bring much warmer air northward, and highs will reach into the lower to middle 70s for Monday and Tuesday. A front will bring showers and t-storms to the region Tuesday and Wednesday, and a slight chance will linger into Thursday. Highs for Wednesday into Friday will range from the upper 50s to the middle 60s. Lastly, there is a chance to pick up much needed rainfall for Tuesday and Wednesday, so let’s cross our fingers!

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden