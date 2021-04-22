Milwaukee man pleads guilty to killing mother of Noelani Robinson

MILWAUKEE (KTTC) -- The man accused of murdering his 2-year-old daughter has pleaded guilty to killing her mother.

On Tuesday, in the death of Sierra Robinson, 37-year-old Dariaz Higgins of Milwaukee pleaded guilty to first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Sentencing is set for July 26.

Investigators said Higgins shot and killed Robinson outside of a Milwaukee apartment building on March 11, 2019.

Higgins also shot and wounded another woman. He was arrested for the crime two days later.

On March 15, Robinson's daughter, Noelani, was found wrapped in a blanket in a ditch off the intersection of US-218 and State Highway 30 in Blooming Prairie.

According to court documents, Higgins had been staying with Noelani at the Rodeway Inn Motel in Austin for about a month. Higgins told investigators that Noelani "fell off the toilet" and died.

An autopsy later determined the girl died of blunt force trauma to the head. Notably, investigators said the injuries that led to her death "did not match the defendant's version of events."

"[Noelani] suffered multiple blunt force injuries to her head, scleral hemorrhaging, conjunctival petechiae and brain hemorrhages," court documents said. "There were also multiple blunt force injuries to [Noelani's] extremities."

According to a criminal complaint, Higgins admitted to wrapping her body in a blanket and leaving her on the motel room floor for a "couple of days." On March 10, Higgins removed her body from the building and left her in a ditch in Blooming Prairie.

Higgins was charged with Noelani's murder on March 15, while he was in custody for the killing of Sierra.

He has not entered a plea for the killing of Noelani. He is charged with second-degree murder without intent in that case.