Minnesota rolls out updated COVID-19 testing guidance for students, school sports

ST. PAUL, MN — An increase in community spread of COVID-19 in Minnesota is prompting new testing recommendations for students and school sports.

The Departments of Health and Education are urging athletes, coaches, referees, and volunteers to get tested for COVID-19 on a weekly basis.

Middle and High School students not participating in sports or other group activities are encouraged to get tested every two weeks.

Right now the state says school-related COVID-19 cases in students exceed the high set in November during the fall surge.

Meanwhile, the new guidance is allowing athletes participating in outdoor sports the option of removing face coverings while on the field or court.