Minnesota Update: Another 26K finish with vaccination; Houston Co. reports COVID death

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) --Thursday's figures released by the Minnesota Department of Health show that 26,000 more residents people are now finished with the vaccination process for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Overall, the figures show 1,674,765 people, or 30.1 percent have completed the vaccination series according to the state's vaccination dashboard.

Among the total population, MDH said 2,349,782 persons, or 42.2 percent, have received a first dose of the vaccine.

MDH figures as of Tuesday show that 49.2 percent of all Houston County residents have received the first dose. 37.8 percent of the county's population is finished with the vaccine series. 94.3 percent of those 65 and over have had at least one dose of the vaccine according to MDH.

Winona County has had 43.6 percent of its population get at least one dose, while 33.7 percent have completed the vaccine series. 86.3 percent of those 65+ have had at least one dose of the vaccine.

In its Thursday update, DHS reported ten more deaths from COVID-19 in Minnesota.

One of the deaths listed was a person between the ages of 80-84 from Houston County.

To date, a total of 7,054 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department reported. MDH said 4,343 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

State health officials also reported in its update that another 1,973 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota. The cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Winona County had ten new cases while Houston County saw three. Fillmore County reported one additional case. For a list of how many cases have been reported in each county click here.

A total of 562,420 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 40,758 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 36,669 of the state's cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

Health officials said 538,450 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported that the total number of tests completed in the state is 8,948,654. The Department reported that about 3,936,578 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also said a total of 29,477 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 6,006 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.