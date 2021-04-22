Minor injuries after truck hits bridge near Holmen

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - Holmen Police said a refuse truck hit a bridge and overturned Thursday morning south of Holmen.

It happened on Highway 35 at the Highway 53 overpass.

Police said a northbound Hilltopper refuse truck didn't retrack its extended rails for a rollback container. The truck hit the overpass and ended up on its side.

The driver, who wasn't identified, had minor injuries, and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

The northbound lanes were closed for more than three hours while crews cleaned up the scene.

Holmen Police said in a statement that the truck did not drive off the bridge as reported on social media following the crash.