Navalny praises protests, which aides say produced results

MOSCOW (AP) — Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny says in an emotional message from behind bars that he felt “pride and hope” after learning from his lawyer about the mass protests demanding his freedom that swept Russia Wednesday. Meanwhile, Navalny’s doctors urged him to “immediately” end a prison hunger strike now in its fourth week “to save his life and health.” And a top aide said that the protests seemed to have succeeded in pressuring authorities to get him previously-denied medical attention. Navalny said on Instagram Thursday that he hadn’t known “what was really happening” because he only has access to one TV channel in prison.