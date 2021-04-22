Passenger survives being hit in the head by flying turtle

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — It’s not unusual for rocks and other debris to crash through a windshield and injure a driver or passenger — but a turtle?

A 71-year-old woman riding with her daughter on Florida’s Interstate 95 suffered a gashed forehead Wednesday when a turtle smashed through the windshield of their car, striking her.

The daughter pulled over and got help from another motorist. According to a recording of a 911 call, both were surprised when they found the turtle.

The turtle was likely crossing the interstate and got knocked into the air by another vehicle. The woman wasn’t seriously hurt, and the turtle only had a few scratches on its shell, and was soon released.