Philly developer has big plans for Atlantic City’s Showboat

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The $100 million indoor water park that Philadelphia developer Bart Blatstein is pursuing at a former Atlantic City casino is turning out to be just the start of his efforts at the Showboat hotel. Blatstein tells The Associated Press he also plans a retractable domed outdoor concert hall that can fit 8,000 fans; what he says will be New Jersey’s largest arcade; an outdoor beer garden, and an extension of the Boardwalk to create a sun deck near the sand dunes. It will add at least $29 million to the amount he plans for the Showboat, which ceased to operate as a casino in 2014.